Tropical Storm Usagi to pass closest to Taiwan over weekend

Taipei, Nov. 13 (CNA) Tropical Storm Usagi will move into the Bashi Channel south of Taiwan on Thursday and then brush past the southeastern part of the country sometime between Friday and Sunday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, Usagi was located 1,200 kilometers southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, and was moving west-northwest at 27 kilometers per hour, CWA data showed.

The CWA expects Usagi to gradually strengthen as it moves into the Bashi Channel on Thursday.

From Friday through Sunday, Usagi is likely to be either a strong tropical storm or typhoon as it moves north into waters off the coast of southeastern Taiwan, the CWA said.

Update: Tropical Storm Usagi strengthens to typhoon

During that period, scattered rain showers are forecast for eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south.

Brief, isolated rain showers are also expected in the north and south, as well as mountainous areas in central Taiwan, while mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for other regions.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration (UTC, or Zulu time, is eight hours behind Taipei)

The CWA said a sea warning for Usagi could be issued on Thursday, but there is still too much uncertainty about the storm's path to know if a land warning will be necessary.

In addition to Usagi, there are currently two other tropical storms in the Western Pacific -- Toraji and Man-yi -- though neither is expected to directly impact Taiwan's weather, the CWA said.