Former Vice Premier Lin Hsin-i departs for APEC summit in Peru

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) Businessman and senior presidential advisor Lin Hsin-i (林信義) departed Taiwan Tuesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, scheduled for Nov. 15 and 16.

Also read: APEC envoy to highlight Taiwan's contributions: President Lai

"The delegation will use this meeting to explain to representatives and leaders of various economies what Taiwan has done in digital healthcare, agriculture, and small and medium-sized enterprises, the results it has created, and its future potential contributions," said Lin in a brief speech before boarding a plane at Taoyuan International Airport.

"Taiwan is an important, stable, and indispensable driving-force in regional economic prosperity," he added.

The annual APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is the most important event for the 21-member regional trade bloc, with heads of government from countries around the Pacific Rim, including the United States and China, expected to participate and hold talks on the sidelines.

Lin was asked to attend the international event as President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) official envoy on Oct. 21.

Lin Hsin-i gives a brief speech before boarding a plane at Taoyuan International Airport on Tuesday. CNA photo Nov. 12, 2024

Taiwanese presidents have been unable to attend the forum's leaders' summit -- even though Taiwan is a full APEC member -- due to pressure from China, which views Taiwan as a part of its territory despite having never controlled it.

Lin previously attended three APEC meetings on behalf of Taiwan, in Brunei in 2000, in China in 2001, and in South Korea in 2005, during the Democratic Progressive Party administration of President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁).

Currently chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corp. and a senior presidential advisor, Lin served as economic affairs minister between 2000 and 2002 and vice premier between 2002 and 2004.