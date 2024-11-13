Taiwan shares open lower
11/13/2024 09:08 AM
Taipei, Nov. 13 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 86.86 points at 22,893.91 Wednesday on turnover of NT$8.41 billion (US$259.25 million).
Latest
- Politics
Taiwan to devise new means of cooperation with U.S.: Premier11/13/2024 06:49 PM
- Politics
Minister questioned over possible seating of Chinese spouse in Legislature11/13/2024 06:24 PM
- Society
Nantou elementary school teacher jailed 13 years for sexual offenses11/13/2024 04:58 PM
- Society
Overseas visitor arrivals surpass 2023 numbers: Tourism Administration11/13/2024 04:39 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market11/13/2024 04:18 PM