DEFENSE/Air Force releases highlights of Tien Lung aerial exercises
Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) Taiwan's Air Force on Tuesday released a video on social media sharing highlights of its annual Tien Lung, or "Sky Dragon" aerial exercises that took place from Nov. 4-8.
The five-day drills tested pilots' ability to conduct aerial interceptions and use the aerial gunnery target system, or AGTS, the Ministry of National Defense news service, Military News Agency, reported Tuesday.
In addition, they simulated identifying and firing missiles at targets and conducting mock "dogfights" -- two fighter jets engaging in close-range combat, the news service said.
Other portions of the drills included dropping 25 lb. practice bombs, launching infrared homing missiles, quickly outfitting aircraft with munitions, and holding a shooting competition for Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) military police, it said.
In the video, an Air Force pilot said that participants of the AGTS drill were tested on their ability to manually center and down enemy fighter jets with rotary cannons.
Specifically, he said, this skill is required when a pilot fails to shoot down an enemy aircraft with missiles but must eliminate it before it escapes from a dogfight.
In addition, members of the Air Force's ground crew were required to load F-16V fighter jets with AIM-120, AIM-9M, and Harpoon missiles within a set period of time, another Air Force member said in the video.
The drill for dropping 25 lb. practice bombs was aimed at finessing pilots' skill at the maneuver, which requires them to approach a target area at a low altitude and drop the bombs using the tracking and aiming system after factoring in the wind direction, according to another Air Force member featured in the video.
The pilots then have to pull up and leave the area quickly as the entire process must be completed in seconds, he said.
According to the Air Force, the drills involved F-16V, Mirage 2000-5, and Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF).
- 1-year conscripts test Taiwan-made man-portable launchersA group of conscripts drafted following this year's lengthening of mandatory military service from four months to one year fired domestically made portable rocket launchers during a media event in Tainan, southern Taiwan Wednesday.11/06/2024 05:18 PM
- Army conducts simulated battle on Day 2 of exercises in ChanghuaThe second day of major military drills conducted by Taiwan's Army in Changhua County featured an "unscripted" simulated conflict between two competing brigades that involved more than 4,000 members of the armed forces.10/29/2024 09:04 PM
- Air Force annual 'Sky Dragon' drills postponed due to weatherThe Taiwan Air Force's annual Tien Lung, or "Sky Dragon" (天龍), aerial exercises that were originally scheduled to begin on Monday for five days have been postponed to November due to poor weather conditions.10/28/2024 04:44 PM
- Politics
Palau President Whipps says Taiwanese 'deserve a voice' at U.N.11/12/2024 11:07 PM
- Culture
Taiwan teas excel at U.K. int'l tea awards with most accolades11/12/2024 10:38 PM
- Politics
Former Vice Premier Lin Hsin-i departs for APEC summit in Peru11/12/2024 09:42 PM
- Politics
Lawyers to take to streets in protest against Constitutional Court bill11/12/2024 09:31 PM
- Society
3 arrested for selling fake car license plates11/12/2024 09:28 PM