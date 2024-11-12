To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) Taiwan's Air Force on Tuesday released a video on social media sharing highlights of its annual Tien Lung, or "Sky Dragon" aerial exercises that took place from Nov. 4-8.

The five-day drills tested pilots' ability to conduct aerial interceptions and use the aerial gunnery target system, or AGTS, the Ministry of National Defense news service, Military News Agency, reported Tuesday.

In addition, they simulated identifying and firing missiles at targets and conducting mock "dogfights" -- two fighter jets engaging in close-range combat, the news service said.

Other portions of the drills included dropping 25 lb. practice bombs, launching infrared homing missiles, quickly outfitting aircraft with munitions, and holding a shooting competition for Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) military police, it said.

In the video, an Air Force pilot said that participants of the AGTS drill were tested on their ability to manually center and down enemy fighter jets with rotary cannons.

Specifically, he said, this skill is required when a pilot fails to shoot down an enemy aircraft with missiles but must eliminate it before it escapes from a dogfight.

In addition, members of the Air Force's ground crew were required to load F-16V fighter jets with AIM-120, AIM-9M, and Harpoon missiles within a set period of time, another Air Force member said in the video.

Photo courtesy of the Military News Agency

The drill for dropping 25 lb. practice bombs was aimed at finessing pilots' skill at the maneuver, which requires them to approach a target area at a low altitude and drop the bombs using the tracking and aiming system after factoring in the wind direction, according to another Air Force member featured in the video.

The pilots then have to pull up and leave the area quickly as the entire process must be completed in seconds, he said.

According to the Air Force, the drills involved F-16V, Mirage 2000-5, and Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF).