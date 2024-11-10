Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Lin Yun-ju ousted from semifinals at WTT Champions Frankfurt

11/10/2024 05:14 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taiwan's top male paddler Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) plays against Hugo Calderanol of Brazil in the quarter-finals of the men's singles at the WTT Champions Frankfurt in Germany early Saturday. Photo taken from World Table Tennis facebook.com
Taiwan's top male paddler Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) plays against Hugo Calderanol of Brazil in the quarter-finals of the men's singles at the WTT Champions Frankfurt in Germany early Saturday. Photo taken from World Table Tennis facebook.com

Taipei, Nov. 10 (CNA) Taiwan's top male paddler Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) was defeated 4-0 by 19-year-old rising Chinese star Lin Shidong (林詩棟) on Saturday in the men's singles semifinals of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

Lin Yun-ju's title defense in Frankfurt ended with a 36-minute loss to the No. 2 seed, 11-9, 13-11, 11-2, 11-8, his fifth consecutive loss to the Chinese player in five tries.

The two players engaged in a seesaw battle early on, with Lin Yun-ju saving two game points in the first game, but he ended up losing 11-9.

He had a chance to even up the match in the second game with a game point with him leading 11-10, but Lin Shidong made a spectacular save to stay in the set and closed it out after a tense rally.

The Taiwanese was inconsistent in the final two sets, and was unable to keep the pressure on his steadier opponent.

Lin Shidong will face Anton Kallberg of Sweden in the title match later Sunday.

(By Chen Jung-chen and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.73