Lin Yun-ju ousted from semifinals at WTT Champions Frankfurt

Taipei, Nov. 10 (CNA) Taiwan's top male paddler Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) was defeated 4-0 by 19-year-old rising Chinese star Lin Shidong (林詩棟) on Saturday in the men's singles semifinals of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

Lin Yun-ju's title defense in Frankfurt ended with a 36-minute loss to the No. 2 seed, 11-9, 13-11, 11-2, 11-8, his fifth consecutive loss to the Chinese player in five tries.

The two players engaged in a seesaw battle early on, with Lin Yun-ju saving two game points in the first game, but he ended up losing 11-9.

He had a chance to even up the match in the second game with a game point with him leading 11-10, but Lin Shidong made a spectacular save to stay in the set and closed it out after a tense rally.

The Taiwanese was inconsistent in the final two sets, and was unable to keep the pressure on his steadier opponent.

Lin Shidong will face Anton Kallberg of Sweden in the title match later Sunday.