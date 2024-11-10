Shooter Liu Heng-yu grabs gold at world university championship

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 10 (CNA) Taiwan's Liu Heng-yu (劉恆妤) won a gold medal in the women's 10-meter air pistol event on the opening day of the World University Shooting Championship in New Delhi, India, on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who represented Taiwan at the Paris Olympics earlier this year, shot her way to a first-place score of 239.4, finishing 0.3 points ahead of India's Palak Gulia.

Liu, along with teammates Chen Yu-ju (陳俞如) and Lin Rou-yu (林柔羽), also won a silver medal in the women's team version of the 10-meter air pistol event.

Liu's coach, Chen Chiu-yen (陳秋燕), told CNA that Liu received a confidence boost last month when she won a bronze medal in the ISSF World Cup, also in India, and had been in excellent form ever since.

"After today's event, [Liu] said she felt at ease and confident throughout," Chen said, calling it a step forward from the very "deliberate" shooting style she had earlier in her career.

Liu is also planning to take part in the 25-meter air pistol competition -- a new event which she has only recently started training for, Chen said.

The 2024 World University Shooting Championship is being held until Wednesday.