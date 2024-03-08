Taiwan's manufacturing sector shows signs of fast growth in January

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) Taiwan's manufacturing sector showed signs of fast growth in January as the bellwether electronics industry got a boost from the global interest in artificial intelligence development, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) said Thursday.

The TIER's composite index, which gauges the fundamentals of the local manufacturing sector, rose 3.85 points from a month earlier to 16.04 in January, its highest level since August 2021 when it hit 16.48, according to data compiled by the economic think tank.

The index translated to "yellow-red" light, signifying fast growth. The TIER uses a five-tier system to assess economic activity, with red indicating overheating, yellow-red showing fast growth, green representing stable growth, yellow-blue signaling sluggishness, and blue indicating contraction.

According to the TIER, although manufacturing activity in the United States, the eurozone, China and Japan has continued to slump, their purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) trended higher, showing that the fundamentals of the global manufacturing sector were improving.

March 4: Taiwan's economy turns stable in January

March 5: Manufacturing activity still in contraction but outlook index improves

At home, the TIER said, export-oriented manufacturers continued to benefit from the growing popularity of AI applications worldwide, while bloated inventories in the semiconductor industry have gradually been trimmed, leading to new export orders.

The TIER said the spike in the January index was also the result of a low base of comparison, caused by the timing of the traditional Lunar New Year holiday.

In 2023, it occurred in January, leading to fewer working days and lower output, while in 2024, it came in February, and the TIER said looking at the combined data for January and February would give a better indication of the state of manufacturing in early 2024.

In January, the sub-index for raw material purchases rose 2.26 points from a month earlier, the highest rise of any of the composite index's five factors, as manufacturers were keen to build up raw material inventories, according to the TIER.

In addition, the sub-indexes for demand and pricing moved higher by 2.07 and 0.32 points, respectively, from a month earlier in January, while the sub-indexes for the general business climate and costs moved lower by 0.76 and 0.04, respectively, the TIER said.

Feb. 26: Manufacturing, service sector business sentiment improves in January

Feb. 29: Industrial production ends 19th straight month of decline in January

Citing a survey, the TIER said 1.97 percent of the polled manufacturers said their businesses flashed a blue light in January, sharply down from 30.99 percent in a similar poll conducted in December.

Another 5.95 percent of the respondents said their businesses flashed a yellow-blue light in January, down from 13.43 percent in December.

Some 41.84 percent said their businesses flashed a green light in January, compared with 51.08 percent in December, while 40.07 percent said their businesses flashed a yellow-red light in January, up sharply from 4.50 percent in December, the survey found.

Another 10.07 percent of respondents said their businesses flashed a red light in January, up from zero a month earlier.

By sectors

Among specific sectors, the electronics component sector flashed a yellow-red light in January, compared with a green light in December, as AI development and the drawing down of inventories boosted demand for high-end chips, the TIER said.

The base metal industry benefited from an increase in steel product prices and saw its businesses flash a green light in January, improving from a yellow-blue light in December.

The auto and auto part sectors, meanwhile, flashed a green light, unchanged from a month earlier, as a decline in auto part exports to China offset the benefits of an increase in car sales in the local market.

According to the TIER, there remain uncertainties in global markets that could affect Taiwan in the coming months.

Among those uncertainties are how China's economy will evolve, when central banks in the U.S. and Europe will start to cut interest rates, and how geopolitical tensions will play out, it said.