Taiwan shares soar by more than 3%, led by TSMC amid AI frenzy

Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan surged almost 550 points and by more than 3 percent on Thursday, the first trading session of the Year of the Dragon, despite stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation figures, dealers said.

Buying included stocks in the bellwether electronics sector, led by chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) American depositary receipts (ADRs), which steamed ahead by more than 11 percent when the stock market was closed over the New Year holiday, due to enthusiasm about AI development, dealers added.

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), ended up 548.50 points, or 3.03 percent, at 18,644.57 after moving between 18,550.86 and 18,725,47. Turnover totaled about NT$492.70 billion (US$15.68 billion).

The market opened sharply higher by 3.14 percent, and rose further in the early morning session, vaulting the Taiex past the previous historical intraday high of 18,619 points seen on Jan. 5, 2022, as investors took cues from the chipmaker's ADR surge over the Lunar New Year holiday, dealers said.

Momentum on the local main board continued to push the Taiex even higher, with it hitting 18,725.47, a new historical intraday high, as TSMC led the semiconductor industry and other tech stocks related to AI development in moving ahead, dealers added.

Market sentiment was also not hurt by the latest U.S. inflation data, which had prompted investors in the U.S. market to fear the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates from March, dealers said.

Due to the solid gains, the market capitalization of the local main board hit a high of NT$59.25 trillion.

After hitting a historical intraday high of NT$709.00, TSMC rose 7.89 percent to close at NT$697.00, boosting the electronics index and semiconductor sub-index by 4.59 percent and 6.50 percent. The stock's gains contributed 416 points to the Taiex's rise Thursday with the stock's market cap also reaching a record high of NT$18.07 trillion.

"Since the beginning of this year, AI chip maker Nvidia Corp. shares have surged almost 50 percent, and shares of rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) have also jumped about 20 percent, so TSMC shares just played catch-up today amid investors' high hopes regarding AI applications," Hua Nan Securities analyst Kevin Su said.

"TSMC commands the lead over its peers in high-end process development so it has become the top investment choice for foreign institutional investors upon their return to the market following the New Year holiday," Su said.

According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$56.26 billion worth of shares on the main board Thursday.

Su said despite the stronger-than-expected consumer price index growth of 3.1 percent in January -- higher than a previous estimate of a 2.9 percent increase -- which battered the U.S. markets on Tuesday and sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 500 points, the markets rebounded overnight.

January's 3.1 percent growth was still a fall from the 3.4 percent rise seen in December.

"That's why investors here appeared so aggressive to buy today. They wanted to see the price gap between the Taiwan and U.S. markets narrow," Su said.

Among other semiconductor stocks, United Microelectronics Corp., a smaller contract chipmaker, rose 2.29 percent to end at NT$49.20, smartphone IC designer MediaTek Corp., second to TSMC in terms of market value, gained 3.74 percent to close at NT$972.00, and IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. ended up 4.23 percent at NT$135.50.

In addition, Scientech Corp., TSMC's semiconductor equipment supplier, soared 10 percent, the maximum daily increase, to close at NT$243.50, and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) designer Alchip Technologies Ltd., the most expensive stock in Taiwan, rose 7.92 percent to end at NT$4,430.00.

"The AI frenzy continued to push up AI-related stocks, like server maker Quanta Computer Inc., which gave the broader market another boost," Su said.

In the computer and peripheral industry, which rose 2.98 percent, Quanta Computer rose 4.51 percent to close at NT$266.50, and rival Wistron Corp. gained 4.82 percent to end at NT$130.50. Meanwhile, Giga-Byte Technology Co., a leading graphics card vendor for AI applications, soared 10 percent to close at NT$370.50, and Wistron's cloud application subsidiary, Wiwynn Corp., rose 3.53 percent to end at NT$2,345.00.

"Tech stocks attracted most of today's buying and old economy stocks were largely marginalized," Su said, adding the electronics sector accounted for about 76 percent of total turnover on Thursday.

In the wake of a fall in international crude oil prices, Taita Chemical Co. lost 1.81 percent to close at NT$16.30, Formosa Petrochemical Corp. shed 1.21 percent to end at NT$73.40, and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. closed down 1.05 percent at NT$56.50. However, Nan Ya Plastics Corp. bucked the downturn, rising 0.33 percent to end at NT$61.20.

In the oil-price-sensitive textile sector, Eclat Textile Co. shed 3.42 percent to close at NT$537.00, while Far Eastern New Century Corp. gained 0.16 percent to end at NT$30.70.

The tourism and restaurant industry lost 1.02 percent after the government made a policy U-turn and decided to maintain its ban on Taiwanese tour groups traveling to China, Su said.

In the industry, Lion Travel Service Co. lost 3.82 percent to close at NT$126.00, and Phoenix Tours International, Inc., fell 6.11 percent to end at NT$64.50.

The financial sector rose 0.40 percent with Fubon Financial Holding Co. up 0.93 percent to close at NT$65.30, and Cathay Financial Holding Co. ended up 0.34 percent to end at NT$44.05.

"The upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) is expected to continue to spark investors' interest in tech stocks," Su said. "It is possible that TSMC will keep rising and boost the Taiex further.

The MWC is scheduled to open on Feb. 26 and run through Feb. 29 in Barcelona.