U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
07/24/2026 04:24 PM
Taipei, July 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.092 to close at NT$32.358.
Turnover totaled US$1.911 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.290, and peaked at NT$32.456 during trading.
Latest
- Politics
Executive Yuan nominates 7 to NCC amid ongoing deadlock07/24/2026 08:34 PM
- Society
Taiwan passes law granting annual NT$60,000 child savings deposits07/24/2026 08:17 PM
- Society
Former stray cat becomes star employee at Hualien Bus Station07/24/2026 06:24 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's Section 301 tariff rate not final: Cheng07/24/2026 06:23 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's top shuttler Chou reaches men's semifinals at China Open07/24/2026 04:59 PM