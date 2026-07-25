Taiwan headline news
07/25/2026 02:10 PM
Taipei, July 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Under U.S. Section 301 forced probe, Taiwan faces 10% tariff without MFN rate stacking
@China Times: U.S. imposes new 10% tariff on Taiwan's products, with stacking relief
@Liberty Times: Legislature passes KMT-TPP version of Special Act on Taiwan Future Accounts, providing NT$1.14 million from birth to age 18
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with sales growth, local institutional buying but low valuations become safe havens
@Commercial Times: Backed by institutional buying, 15 stocks brave headwinds in market
@Taipei Times: U.S. tariffs not final, vice premier says
Enditem/sfj
Latest
- Society
Former, current Taisun executives detained in tainted oil probe07/25/2026 09:17 PM
- Politics
Opposition rallies in Taipei over tainted cooking oil scandal07/25/2026 08:48 PM
- Culture
Foreign applicants for Taiwanese language test hit 5-year high07/25/2026 06:57 PM
- Business
CPC to raise domestic gasoline, diesel prices next week07/25/2026 05:55 PM
- Politics
KMT rallies candidates ahead of 2026 local elections07/25/2026 04:45 PM