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Taipei, July 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Under U.S. Section 301 forced probe, Taiwan faces 10% tariff without MFN rate stacking

@China Times: U.S. imposes new 10% tariff on Taiwan's products, with stacking relief

@Liberty Times: Legislature passes KMT-TPP version of Special Act on Taiwan Future Accounts, providing NT$1.14 million from birth to age 18

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with sales growth, local institutional buying but low valuations become safe havens

@Commercial Times: Backed by institutional buying, 15 stocks brave headwinds in market

@Taipei Times: U.S. tariffs not final, vice premier says

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