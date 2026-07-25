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Taiwan extends free COVID-19 vaccinations through Sept. 28

07/25/2026 03:37 PM
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Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control. CNA file photo
Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control. CNA file photo

Taipei, July 25 (CNA) Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Saturday extended its publicly funded COVID-19 vaccination program through Sept. 28, citing a new wave of infections and persistently low vaccination rates among high-risk groups.

The program, which had been scheduled to end July 31, allows anyone age 6 months and older who has not yet received this season's COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated free of charge.

The CDC announced the extension after Taiwan entered a new COVID-19 epidemic phase, with outpatient and emergency room visits rising 66.5 percent in the week of July 12-18 from the previous week.

CNA file photo
CNA file photo

According to CDC spokesperson Tseng Shu-hui (曾淑慧), more than 90 percent of people who developed severe COVID-19 this season had not received this season's COVID-19 vaccine. Most of the cases occurred in adults age 65 or older and people with chronic illnesses, Tseng said.

As of July 24, about 1.74 million doses of this season's COVID-19 vaccines had been administered. Among people age 65 and older, 21 percent had received a first dose, while only 0.56 percent had received a second dose.

The agency said about 443,000 vaccine doses remain in stock, including Moderna mRNA vaccines and Novavax protein-based vaccines.

The Novavax vaccines will expire July 31 and be discarded afterward. The next batch of COVID-19 vaccines is not expected to become available until October, the CDC said.

(By Shen Pei-yao and Lee Hsin-Yin)

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