U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
12/16/2025 04:13 PM
Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.095 to close at NT$31.475.
Turnover totaled US$2.056 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.380, and moved to a high of NT$31.550 before the close.
