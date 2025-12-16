U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.095 to close at NT$31.475.

Turnover totaled US$2.056 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.380, and moved to a high of NT$31.550 before the close.