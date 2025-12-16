2 batches of American salsa recalled over banned pesticide

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) Two batches of imported American-made salsa, imported by Taiwan Kaldi Co., were returned or destroyed after being found to contain residue of the banned pesticide Ethylene Oxide, Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said Tuesday.

A total of 460.8 kilograms of American-made salsa, including mild and hot varieties, contained 0.1 milligram per kilogram of ethylene oxide (EtO), a substance prohibited under Taiwan's Standards for Pesticide Residue Limits in Foods.

EtO is commonly used in pesticides to control fungal and bacterial growth in dry food products. Long-term exposure may cause headaches and cancer, according to the TFDA.

Liu Fang-ming (劉芳銘), director of the TFDA's Northern Taiwan Management Center, said this is the first non-compliant case from the importer Kaldi in the past six months.

Although previous products from the company have not violated the rules, Kaldi's spice and condiment imports have been subject to 100 percent sampling from Aug. 6 through March 24 next year, because the firm is listed as an "affiliated company" of a business previously found to have products containing Sudan dye, a banned industrial dye, the TFDA said.

Liu did not name the prior violator nor provide the timing of the incident.

Meanwhile, a batch of assorted pepper totaling 53.76 kilograms imported from Vietnam by Macroscopic Inc. was found to contain Sudan IV and destroyed at the border, said the TFDA.

According to the TFDA, from June 8 to Dec. 8, one batch of other spices from Vietnam was submitted for inspection and failed due to the presence of Sudan dye.

From Dec. 8, 2025, to Dec. 7, 2026, TFDA will conduct 100 percent inspection of spices from Vietnam at the border, allowing entrance only after confirming compliance with Sudan dye regulations.

The TFDA on Tuesday announced a total of 9 imports intercepted at the border for noncompliance with Taiwan's food safety laws, including bamboo fungus from China, celery from the United States, frozen tripe from Brazil, char kway teow from Thailand, and cheese from France.