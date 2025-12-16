MOHW censured over rushed bullying probe, 5 officials impeached

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has been censured by the Control Yuan for its rushed and flawed handling of widespread workplace bullying allegations, while five senior officials have been impeached, the watchdog body announced Tuesday.

The Control Yuan said suspected bullying cases involved nine MOHW units and 13 senior civil servants, describing the scale, duration, and number of people affected "shocking and deeply regrettable."

However, the ministry's hasty response raised serious concerns over investigative fairness and the proportionality of disciplinary measures, prompting the censure, according to a press release.

On Nov. 19, the Control Yuan approved an investigative report and corrective motion against the MOHW, urging the Examination Yuan, in coordination with the Executive Yuan, to strengthen civil service mechanisms to prevent workplace bullying.

Separately, on Dec. 9, the Control Yuan approved the impeachment of five senior MOHW officials, with the cases transferred to the Disciplinary Court for trial.

According to the Control Yuan, the officials abused their authority by exploiting power imbalances with subordinates during work supervision.

Alleged misconduct included unreasonable rejection of official documents, verbal humiliation, shouting, exclusion and isolation of specific employees, and demands subordinates immediately respond to messages after work hours or on holidays.

As a result, some employees reportedly sought psychiatric treatment, requested demotions, or left their jobs due to severe mental and physical stress, it said.

The watchdog cited specific examples. One senior official allegedly required subordinates to perform group squats and give short speeches during designated health break times, infringing on employees' right to rest.

Another official was found to have repeatedly and irrationally rejected official documents, frequently lost emotional control, and publicly shouted at colleagues.

Audio recordings reportedly captured the official using disturbing metaphors such as "guillotine," "suicide," and "homicide" while discussing work matters, causing documented psychological distress among staff.

The Control Yuan also criticized MOHW's investigation process. Then-Health Minister Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源) pledged in November to complete the probe within one week, despite internal regulations allowing up to one month.

Investigators said the ministry hastily issued a Google Form survey that employees had only 24 hours to complete. Interviews were limited to staff who left contact information, while former employees were excluded.

Only three officials were temporarily reassigned during the probe, while others were asked to take personal leave. This discouraged victims from speaking out and undermined fact-finding efforts, the Control Yuan said.

The watchdog concluded that MOHW focused on containing public criticism rather than conducting a thorough investigation, adding that new evidence uncovered will be forwarded to the ministry for renewed review.