Taiwan dragon boat team wins gold in Hong Kong race

Taipei, Oct. 12 (CNA) Taiwanese athletes beat a team from China to win the gold medal in the 200-meter open dragon boat race on the first day of the Asian Dragon Boat Championships in Hong Kong on Friday.

Hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China for the first time in 28 years, the three-day championship opened this year with teams from 13 countries and regions comprising about 800 athletes.

The championship features races over four distances -- 100 m, 200 m, 500 m and 2000 m. The competitions are also split into open (standard or small-sized dragon boats), mixed and women's groups.

In the 200m dash, Taiwanese rowers competing in the open group (small boat) finished in first place with a time of 47.514 seconds, besting the Chinese team's 47.660 seconds and Thailand's 48.000 seconds.

Team Taiwan coach Hou Hung-chang (侯鴻章) told reporters after the race that the gold medal win did not come easy, especially against strong teams from China and Thailand.

Hou said he was proud of his athletes, who gave their all and persevered to the end.

Taiwanese rowers also clinched two silvers and two bronze medals in other events on the opening day.

The biannual championship is being held at the Kwun Tong Promenade until Sunday.