Taiwan bags 8 medals in World Junior Wushu Championships

Taipei, Sept. 29 (CNA) Taiwan's young athletes have taken a total of one gold, four silver and three bronze medals in the 2024 World Junior Wushu Championships held in Brunei, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Brunei Darussalam on Sunday.

The gold medal was won by Liu Yu-tzu (劉又慈) in the girl's Taijiquan A group.

The four silvers were clinched by Liu in the girl's Taijijian A, Hu Hsin-ling (胡芯綾) in the girl's Jianshu B, Yu Min-hsun (游旻勳) in the boy's Nangun B, and Chen Chao-hsiang (陳兆祥) in the boy's Taijijian A.

The three bronzes were won by Hu in the girl's Qiangshu B, Yu in the boy's Nanquan B and Lin Shih-hung (林士弘) in the boy's Daoshu B.

The Taipei office in Brunei noted that the results achieved by the young athletes, led by Republic of China Kuoshu Wushu Federation, was the best ever for Taiwan's team, which had previously only won one silver medal 10 years ago.

The World Junior Wushu Championships is a biennial event held by the International Wushu Federation for athletes under the age of 19.

This year, the ninth edition, the event is held on Sept. 22-30, with the competitions on Sept. 25-28, attracting almost 800 participants from 52 countries and regions, according to the organizers.

Groups A, B and C refer to contestants in the age ranges of 15-18, 12-14, and 8-11, respectively.