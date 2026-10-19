Taiwan shares open lower
10/19/2026 09:09 AM
Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 266.62 points at 46,844.64 Monday on turnover of NT$10.14 billion (US$312.49 million).
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