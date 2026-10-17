2 foreign visitors investigated for touching green sea turtle in Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 17 (CNA) Two foreign visitors are being investigated for allegedly touching a green sea turtle on Xiaoliuqiu off Pingtung County, a violation of the Act on Wildlife Conservation, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said on Saturday.

The CGA's Southern Branch said it received a report on Thursday that two people had touched a protected sea turtle at Vase Rock beach, a tourist attraction on Xiaoliuqiu.

Coast guard officers responded to the report, met with the person who filmed the incident, and later tracked down the two suspects and brought them in for questioning, the branch said.

After compiling the evidence, coast guard officers escorted the two suspects, later identified as U.S. citizens, by patrol boat to Taiwan proper, where they arrived at the Pingtung District Prosecutors Office that evening for investigation, the branch office said.

Green sea turtle are protected wildlife under the Act on Wildlife Conservation, the branch said. Anyone who disturbs, abuses, hunts, or kills protected wildlife faces up to one year in prison or a fine of NT$60,000 (US$1,847) to NT$300,000. If the act results in the animal's death, the penalty increases to up to two years in prison or a fine of up to NT$500,000.

The branch urged visitors to keep a respectful distance from marine wildlife and not touch, step on, feed, or disturb the animals.

People who witness violations can report them to the Coast Guard's 118 hotline, it added.