Taiwan headline news
08/06/2026 10:11 AM
Taipei, Aug. 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: KMT slams health minister for 'lying openly'
@China Times: Food Safety Office confirms Central Union representative present until end of expert meeting
@Liberty Times: 18 Chinese firms caught for illegally poaching high-tech talent in Taiwan in single month
@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai revenue expected to hit NT$1 trillion in August
@Commercial Times: Strait of Hormuz expected to reopen
@Taipei Times: Han Kuang military exercises begin
Enditem/ASG
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