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Taiwan headline news

08/06/2026 10:11 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: KMT slams health minister for 'lying openly'

@China Times: Food Safety Office confirms Central Union representative present until end of expert meeting

@Liberty Times: 18 Chinese firms caught for illegally poaching high-tech talent in Taiwan in single month

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai revenue expected to hit NT$1 trillion in August

@Commercial Times: Strait of Hormuz expected to reopen

@Taipei Times: Han Kuang military exercises begin

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