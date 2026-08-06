Taiwan shares open lower
08/06/2026 09:07 AM
Taipei, Aug. 6 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 123.66 points at 44,487.94 Thursday on turnover of NT$14.30 billion (US$443.95 million).
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