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Taiwan shares open lower

08/06/2026 09:07 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 6 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 123.66 points at 44,487.94 Thursday on turnover of NT$14.30 billion (US$443.95 million).

(By Y.F. Low)

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