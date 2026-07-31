Prosecutors seek 12 years for fake grenade bank robbery attempt

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Taipei, July 31 (CNA) A man in his 30s accused of attempting to rob a CTBC Bank branch in Taipei with a fake grenade and a BB gun was indicted Friday, with prosecutors seeking a 12-year prison sentence.

According to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, the man, surnamed Lin (林), entered a CTBC Bank branch in Taipei's Daan District at 3:29 p.m. on April 24 and threatened a security guard into locking the entrance.

Lin then threatened customers and employees with a BB gun, claiming to have a grenade, and ordered them to put their mobile phones on the floor before forcing the branch manager to fill a suitcase with cash.

Fearing that they could be harmed if they refused to comply, bank employees loaded NT$10 million (US$308,295) in cash into the suitcase, prosecutors said.

Police take Lin into custody. Photo courtesy of the police

The BB gun and fake grenade used by Lin to rob the CTBC bank are displayed with other items taken into evidence. Photo courtesy of the police

Bundles of cash are put into a suitcase Lin provided during his bank robbery before the police arrest Lin. Photo courtesy of the police

As Lin prepared to flee, he shattered a bank window with the BB gun and held the branch manager hostage after police had surrounded the building. Officers then subdued and arrested him at the scene, recovering the cash, the BB gun and the fake grenade.

During questioning, police at the time said the suspect appeared to have acted alone, with no accomplices identified, and is believed to have committed the crime because of financial debts.

On Friday, prosecutors indicted Lin on charges of aggravated robbery and requested a 12-year prison sentence, saying his actions had caused significant harm to public safety and the financial system.