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New Taipei's Sanying Line to remain free through August, extend operating hours

07/30/2026 06:33 PM
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Photo courtesy of New Taipei Metro Corp.
Photo courtesy of New Taipei Metro Corp.

Taipei, July 30 (CNA) The newly opened Sanying Line will remain free throughout August and extend its operating hours as part of its trial operations, New Taipei Metro Corp. said Thursday.

The metro line has recorded more than 900,000 passenger trips since opening on June 30, the company said in a press release.

After operating from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in July, the line will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning in August.

Train frequency will also increase during weekday peak hours, with trains arriving every six minutes from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

At all other times on weekdays and throughout weekends, trains will continue to operate at eight-minute intervals.

Additional trains may be deployed if stations become overcrowded, the company said.

New Taipei Metro said the extended operating hours will allow it to evaluate the line's performance at different times of day and assess the stability of the overall system.

The company will announce a date for full-day commercial operations once all operating conditions have been validated and service quality meets the required standard.

(By Tsao Ya-yen and Lee Chieh-yu)

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