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Taiwan headline news

07/30/2026 10:01 AM
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Taipei, July 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Control Yuan votes 13-0 to impeach Yang Jen-ni over bullying case

@China Times: Investors lament as Taiex plummets 3,500 points in 2 days

@Liberty Times: Prosecutors raid Hualien government in quake relief fund probe

@Economic Daily News: Government-led funds rush to boost stock market amid panic selling

@Commercial Times: Margin lending posts record decline

@Taipei Times: Watchdog flags China education exchange gaps

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