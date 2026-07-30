Taiwan headline news
07/30/2026 10:01 AM
Taipei, July 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Control Yuan votes 13-0 to impeach Yang Jen-ni over bullying case
@China Times: Investors lament as Taiex plummets 3,500 points in 2 days
@Liberty Times: Prosecutors raid Hualien government in quake relief fund probe
@Economic Daily News: Government-led funds rush to boost stock market amid panic selling
@Commercial Times: Margin lending posts record decline
@Taipei Times: Watchdog flags China education exchange gaps
Enditem/ASG
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