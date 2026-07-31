U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/31/2026 10:39 AM
Taipei, July 31 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.472 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.018 from the previous close.
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