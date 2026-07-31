Taiwan shares open sharply higher
07/31/2026 09:07 AM
Taipei, July 31 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 1,677.11 points at 41,610.41 Friday on turnover of NT$33.45 billion (US$1.03 billion).
Latest
- Society
Prosecutors seek 12 years for fake grenade bank robbery attempt07/31/2026 12:11 PM
- Politics
MOFA to donate NT$5 million for Japan earthquake relief07/31/2026 11:48 AM
- Business
Taipei temperatures top 36°C for 3rd day in a row Friday07/31/2026 11:24 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/31/2026 10:58 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading07/31/2026 10:39 AM