Taipei temperatures top 36°C for 3rd day in a row Friday

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Taipei, July 31 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued an "orange" heat advisory for Taipei City on Friday, after daytime temperatures topped 36 degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day.

Due to thicker cloud cover, no similar heat warning was issued for other areas around Taiwan, where highs are expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Friday, the CWA said.

The weather agency warned of high ultraviolet radiation levels, particularly around midday, and advised the public to stay hydrated and take precautions against heatstroke.

CWA graphic

Despite prevailing cloudy to sunny skies, the CWA said brief thundershowers are possible in central and southern Taiwan as well as mountainous areas.

The CWA said the high-pressure system is expected to affect Taiwan over the next few days, with western parts of the country likely to bear the brunt of the scorching heat.

Typhoon Dolphin, which is still more than 4,000 kilometers away from Taiwan and moving toward Japan, is unlikely to have a direct impact on the local weather conditions in the short term, the CWA said.