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Taiwan headline news

07/31/2026 10:58 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, July 31 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Prices rise again amid high temperatures as hypermarkets face shortage of washed eggs

@China Times: President of Central Union, company at center of toxic oil case, attended expert meetings organized by TFDA even after scandal surfaced

@Liberty Times: Ministry of the Interior to seek dissolution of pro-China CUPP over national security violations

@Economic Daily News: Fed's hawkish tones in policymaking meeting sparks controversy

@Commercial Times: Fed leaves interest rates unchanged but strikes higher hawkish tones

@Taipei Times: Ministry seeks to dissolve the CUPP

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