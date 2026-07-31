Taiwan headline news
07/31/2026 10:58 AM
Taipei, July 31 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Prices rise again amid high temperatures as hypermarkets face shortage of washed eggs
@China Times: President of Central Union, company at center of toxic oil case, attended expert meetings organized by TFDA even after scandal surfaced
@Liberty Times: Ministry of the Interior to seek dissolution of pro-China CUPP over national security violations
@Economic Daily News: Fed's hawkish tones in policymaking meeting sparks controversy
@Commercial Times: Fed leaves interest rates unchanged but strikes higher hawkish tones
@Taipei Times: Ministry seeks to dissolve the CUPP
Enditem/ASG
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