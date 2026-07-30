Young Kim leads bipartisan U.S. congressional group to Taiwan

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Taipei, July 30 (CNA) A bipartisan United States congressional delegation led by Taiwan-friendly Republican Congresswoman Young Kim has arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit, during which the group will meet President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and other senior officials to strengthen bilateral ties.

Joining Kim are Democratic Congressman Suhas Subramanyam and Republican Congressmen Michael Cloud and Randy Feenstra, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday.

During the group's stay in Taiwan until Saturday, the delegates will meet with Lai, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), and other senior officials to discuss U.S.-Taiwan trade and investment relations and regional security, MOFA said in a press release.

MOFA lauded Kim as a staunch supporter of Taiwan in the U.S. Congress, noting that she has introduced several Taiwan-related bills in recent years, including the Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act and the Deter PRC Aggression Against Taiwan Act.

Meanwhile, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan, said in a separate press release that the delegation is visiting Taiwan as part of a broader trip to the Indo-Pacific region.

The visit is intended to "underscore the U.S. commitment to its partnership with Taiwan and reaffirm our shared commitment to strengthening a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," AIT said.