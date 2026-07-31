MOFA to donate NT$5 million for Japan earthquake relief

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Taipei, July 31 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will donate NT$5 million (US$154,257) to support relief and reconstruction following Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto region.

The funding will be used for reconstruction efforts and to help affected residents resume their lives as soon as possible, MOFA said in a news release Friday.

The earthquake, which struck Tuesday afternoon, caused casualties and damaged roads, buildings and other infrastructure. The affected area continues to face the threat of aftershocks, the ministry said.

According to the Kumamoto prefectural disaster response headquarters, the earthquake is confirmed to have killed 34 people as of Friday morning. Authorities are investigating whether one additional death was disaster-related.

MOFA has also launched a public fundraising campaign through the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF), which will administer a dedicated disaster relief account.

The Mega Bank account, numbered 021-09-01-7741, will accept public donations from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. Mega Bank's bank code is 017.

President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) will each donate NT$200,000 to the account, Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said Thursday.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said Taiwan would continue to stand with Japan and provide assistance when needed as Japan proceeds with disaster relief and reconstruction.

He also invited the Taiwanese public to support the fundraising campaign and help affected residents rebuild their homes and resume normal life.