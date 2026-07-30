MOFA opens Kumamoto earthquake donation account

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Taipei, July 30 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday announced a dedicated bank account for cash donations as it works to establish a relief fund for people affected by the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday.

The Mega Bank account (021-09-01-7741) will accept donations from the public from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. Mega Bank's bank code is 017.

Meanwhile, Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) will each donate NT$200,000 (US$6,162) to the account.

Kuo said Taiwan and Japan have supported each other during difficult times over the years. She called on the public to extend their goodwill to earthquake-hit areas and help residents return to normal life as soon as possible.

Separately, Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), secretary-general of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, said Thursday that he will donate one month's salary to the relief fund in the hope of encouraging more donations.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the earthquake had left 17 people dead, 22,950 homes without electricity and 74,800 homes without water, according to the Kumamoto prefectural government.