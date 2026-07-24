Taiwan headline news
07/24/2026 10:43 AM
Taipei, July 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Executive Yuan approves Yilan high speed rail project amid controversy
@China Times: New milestone for island-wide high speed rail system as Cabinet approves extension to Yilan
@Liberty Times: U.S. does not agree with Chinese coast guard harassment of Taiwan: Rubio
@Economic Daily News: Google cash flow turns negative on large investments in AI
@Commercial Times: Magnificent Seven short on cash amid AI spending frenzy
@Taipei Times: Premier approves Yilan HSR project
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Politics
Executive Yuan nominates 7 to NCC amid ongoing deadlock07/24/2026 08:34 PM
- Society
Taiwan passes law granting annual NT$60,000 child savings deposits07/24/2026 08:17 PM
- Society
Former stray cat becomes star employee at Hualien Bus Station07/24/2026 06:24 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's Section 301 tariff rate not final: Cheng07/24/2026 06:23 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's top shuttler Chou reaches men's semifinals at China Open07/24/2026 04:59 PM