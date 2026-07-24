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Taiwan headline news

07/24/2026 10:43 AM
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Taipei, July 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Executive Yuan approves Yilan high speed rail project amid controversy

@China Times: New milestone for island-wide high speed rail system as Cabinet approves extension to Yilan

@Liberty Times: U.S. does not agree with Chinese coast guard harassment of Taiwan: Rubio

@Economic Daily News: Google cash flow turns negative on large investments in AI

@Commercial Times: Magnificent Seven short on cash amid AI spending frenzy

@Taipei Times: Premier approves Yilan HSR project

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