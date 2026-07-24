Taiwan shares open lower
07/24/2026 09:13 AM
Taipei, July 24 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 81.42 points at 44,769.39 Friday on turnover of NT$6.77 billion (US$209.17 million).
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