U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/24/2026 10:33 AM
Taipei, July 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.294 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.028 from the previous close.
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