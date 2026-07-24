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U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading

07/24/2026 10:33 AM
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Taipei, July 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.294 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.028 from the previous close.

(By Frances Huang)

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