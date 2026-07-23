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U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.109 to close at NT$32.266.

Turnover totaled US$1.947 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.340, and moved between NT$32.230 and NT$32.380 before the close.