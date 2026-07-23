Taiwan shares close up 0.06%
07/23/2026 01:51 PM
Taipei, July 23 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 25.03 points, or 0.06 percent, at 44,850.81 Thursday on turnover of NT$892.52 billion (US$27.54 billion).
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