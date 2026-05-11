Gov't confident in Taiwan-U.S. ties, cautiously watching Trump-Xi meet: FM

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Taipei, May 11 (CNA) Taiwan's government remains confident in stable relations with the United States but is closely watching how the Taiwan issue will be addressed at a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) later this week, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said Monday.

Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing from Wednesday to Friday for a summit with Xi. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that although Taiwan would likely be on the agenda, both Washington and Taipei view maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait as being in their interests.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a legislative session, Lin said the government has maintained close communication with Washington through all available channels.

Washington has provided repeated reassurances that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not and will not change, Lin added.

Later, responding to lawmakers during the legislative session, Lin said he remained confident in long-term Taiwan-U.S. relations because they are grounded in the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the Six Assurances.

The TRA, signed into law by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on April 10, 1979, commits the U.S. to providing Taiwan with defense articles and services necessary for it to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability following the severing of official diplomatic ties.

Under the Six Assurances issued by former U.S. President Ronald Reagan's administration in 1982, the U.S. pledged not to consult Beijing on arms sales to Taiwan and took no position on Taiwan's sovereignty.

Lin also told lawmakers that Washington has indicated it wants to focus on issues related to the trade war, fentanyl and the Middle East during the summit, while Beijing has insisted on raising the Taiwan issue.

"Of course, we don't want to see any surprises [regarding Taiwan] during the Trump-Xi meeting," he said, adding that the government would be monitoring the summit closely.

Lin said that while Trump may be less conventional in his rhetoric, both his first administration and his current term have continued to approve arms sales to Taiwan and view Taiwan as an indispensable partner in the broader U.S. national security strategy.

"We should be concerned, but not overly worried," the minister added.