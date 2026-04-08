Gov't steps in to stabilize plastic bag supply amid shortages, price concerns
Taipei, April 8 (CNA) The government has rolled out a series of measures to stabilize the supply of plastic bags after reports of shortages and rising prices in parts of Taiwan, amid disruptions linked to Middle East tensions.
Economic Affairs Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said Wednesday the ministry has set up coordination channels with retailers and distributors to ensure stable supply, after some business districts -- particularly in the Chiayi area in southern Taiwan -- reported shortages.
The government will help adjust distribution channels based on local needs, Kung said during a legislative session, emphasizing that overall supply remains sufficient and shortages are limited to certain areas due to mismatches in existing supply networks.
The ministry has increased domestic polyethylene supply to exceed demand and may expand supply further if needed, he said, while noting easing oil prices could help reduce upstream cost pressures.
Kung also urged the public to avoid panic buying, adding most retailers have not imposed restrictions.
At the local level, the Taipei City government has introduced measures to cope with supply and price fluctuations, after vendors reported plastic bag prices rising by 20 to 30 percent.
These include coordinating with central authorities on supply, encouraging vendors to switch to alternative materials such as paper bags, and promoting the use of reusable shopping bags among consumers.
Meanwhile, retailers have begun taking precautionary steps. Carrefour said it has limited purchases of heat-resistant bags and garbage bags since April 3 to one set per customer, following similar moves by Costco.
The company said the restriction is not due to immediate shortages, but to "maintain long-term supply stability," adding that inventory remains sufficient.
On the enforcement front, prosecutors have launched investigations into the plastic bag supply chain to determine whether any price manipulation is taking place.
The Shilin District Prosecutors Office said in a press release that it has mobilized teams to inspect upstream suppliers in Taipei and New Taipei, reviewing inventory, shipments and pricing data.
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