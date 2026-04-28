Taiwan FM returns from Eswatini after Lai's canceled trip

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Taoyuan, April 28 (CNA) Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) returned to Taiwan early Tuesday after a brief visit to Eswatini as special envoy for President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), following the last-minute cancellation of Lai's planned trip to the African ally to attend celebrations for its king, reportedly due to Chinese pressure.

"We managed to overcome difficulties and accomplished the mission entrusted by the president," Lin told reporters at Taoyuan International Airport at around 6 a.m.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Lin arrived in Eswatini - Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in Africa - on Saturday local time to attend events marking King Mswati III's 40th anniversary on the throne and his 58th birthday.

MOFA did not say how Lin reached Eswatini after Taiwan last week accused Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar of denying overflight permits for Lai's aircraft.

A video released by MOFA showed Lin arriving aboard a Gulfstream G650ER private jet.

• Foreign minister arrives in Eswatini after Lai cancels trip

Taiwanese media, citing unnamed sources, reported that Lin first flew to a European country before chartering the jet for a nonstop flight to Eswatini, avoiding the three countries' airspace.

Asked for comment, MOFA spokesperson Hsiao Kuangwei (蕭光偉) declined to confirm Lin's itinerary, saying only that appropriate arrangements had been made. Further details could not be disclosed due to security concerns, he added.

In a separate statement, MOFA said Lin also inspected several Taiwan-funded projects during the two-day visit, including the Aquaculture Research and Production Center, opened in 2025, and a smart outpatient clinic at Manzini Government Hospital built by Taiwan's medical mission.