CDC raises Japan travel alert after 1st imported measles case in 7 years

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Taipei, April 28 (CNA) Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday reported the country's first measles case imported from Japan in seven years and raised its travel advisory for Japan to Level 1 "Watch."

The case involves a man in his 30s from central Taiwan who visited Nagoya in April. He developed a fever and cough after returning and was later diagnosed with measles, CDC epidemiologist Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said at a regular press briefing.

The patient sought medical care multiple times after the symptoms began on April 16 and was confirmed as having contracted measles after a rash appeared on April 20, Lin said.

Authorities have identified 274 contacts, who will be monitored until May 12, he added.

At the briefing, CDC Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said the last such case was reported in 2019, and the advisory was upgraded amid increased measles activity in Japan and high travel volumes.

Japan's outbreak consists mainly of sporadic cases and small clusters, with no large-scale community spread, he said.

About 150,000 doses of self-paid MMR vaccine shots remain available. Adults born in or after 1966 traveling to affected areas are advised to consult clinics two to four weeks before departure, Lo added.

CDC spokesperson Tseng Shu-hui (曾淑慧) noted that Japan had reported 299 measles cases as of April 15 this year, with higher numbers in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Kagoshima, Aichi, Chiba and Saitama.

Lee Chia-lin (李佳琳), deputy director of the CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Center, said Taiwan has recorded nine measles cases this year, including two domestic and seven imported cases from countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, India, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan and Japan.

Measles outbreaks continue globally, she said, urging travelers to remain vigilant.

The CDC has issued Level 2 "Alert" advisories for several countries, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Guatemala, Mexico, Vietnam and India, and Level 1 "Watch" advisories for Japan, Malaysia, the United States, the United Kingdom and others.

Level 2 "Alert" calls for enhanced precautions, while Level 1 "Watch" advises standard preventive measures.