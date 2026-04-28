Slightly less rain, more intense downpours forecast for May-June: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 28 (CNA) Taiwan is likely to see near-normal to slightly below-average rainfall during the plum rain season in May and June, alongside a growing trend toward short-duration heavy downpours, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, CWA Weather Forecast Center Director Huang Treng-shi (黃椿喜) said the heaviest rainfall is expected in mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan, where totals could rise significantly and at times exceed those seen during typhoons as seasonal southwesterly winds strengthen.

Huang said the rainy season typically begins in early May in central and northern Taiwan, while southern Taiwan usually enters the season in mid- to late May or later.

He added that plum rain patterns have shown no clear regularity since records began in 1951 and warned of unstable weather, including heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong gusts. The public should remain alert to flooding and mudslides, he said.

Given the uneven distribution of rainfall, Huang also urged the public to conserve water.

As for temperatures, average readings in May and June are expected to be near normal to slightly above average, he said.

Looking at the previous season, CWA data showed this spring (February to April) was the third warmest since 1951, with an average temperature of 21.9 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees higher than the long-term average.

Rainfall during the period was slightly below average, totaling 227.5 millimeters, about 80 percent of the historical norm. Taiwan recorded an average of 26.5 rainy days, compared with the long-term average of 34.9 days, the fifth lowest since 1951, Huang said.