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Taiwan headline news

03/25/2026 09:56 AM
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Taipei, March 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Anti-nuclear stance is not untouchable dogma: Premier Cho

@China Times: Consumer purchasing power drops 5% due to war impact

@Liberty Times: President Lai outlines 3 strategies to build 'Nasdaq of Asia'

@Economic Daily News: U.S., Iran reported to hold talks this week

@Commercial Times: End of war on April 9? Hope emerges in U.S.-Iran talks

@Taipei Times: Taipei tells Denmark to fix 'China' tag

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