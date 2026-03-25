Taiwan headline news
03/25/2026 09:56 AM
Taipei, March 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Anti-nuclear stance is not untouchable dogma: Premier Cho
@China Times: Consumer purchasing power drops 5% due to war impact
@Liberty Times: President Lai outlines 3 strategies to build 'Nasdaq of Asia'
@Economic Daily News: U.S., Iran reported to hold talks this week
@Commercial Times: End of war on April 9? Hope emerges in U.S.-Iran talks
@Taipei Times: Taipei tells Denmark to fix 'China' tag
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