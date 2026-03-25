U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
03/25/2026 11:19 AM
Taipei, March 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.951 at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.077 from the previous close.
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