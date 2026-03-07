To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 7 (CNA) Taiwan secured its first victory of the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Saturday, handing the Czech Republic a 14-0 trouncing at the Tokyo Dome.

After being shut out in its first two Pool C games -- including a demoralizing 13-0 loss to Japan on Friday -- Taiwan's bats came alive.

The lineup erupted for 11 hits and scored in five of the mercy rule-shortened game's seven innings, a sharp contrast to the four hits and 17 strikeouts recorded across Taiwan's previous 54 at-bats.

The offensive explosion was punctuated by designated hitter Stuart Fairchild's grand slam in the top of the second inning, which extended the lead to 6-0 and marked Taiwan's first home run of the tournament.

Stuart Fairchild smashes a GRAND SLAM for Team Chinese Taipei 😤 #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/JDI9aB3Fk1 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

Taiwan's Stuart Fairchild (left) high-fives his teammates after smashing a grand slam in the second inning of Saturday's game at the Tokyo Dome. CNA photo March 7, 2026

Manager Tseng Hao-jiu (曾豪駒) described the home run as a "reassuring" blast but emphasized the team's collective discipline.

"We may not have as many sluggers as other teams, but every one of our players did their job today -- from getting on base to stealing and manufacturing runs," Tseng said at a news conference after the game.

Taiwan set a new national WBC record with eight stolen bases in a single game, led by three steals each from Cheng Tsung-che (鄭宗哲) and Fairchild.

Stuart Fairchild (right) steals a base during the match against the Czech Republic at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday. CNA photo March 7, 2026

Taiwan's Cheng Tsung-che (center) celebrates after scoring a point in Saturday's WBC game against the Czech Republic at the Tokyo Dome. CNA photo March 7, 2026

The duo, batting first and third respectively, set the tone in the opening frame by reaching base on two drag bunts. They then pulled off a double steal that forced a wild throw from Czech catcher Martin Cervenka, allowing Cheng to sprint home for the game's first run.

Speaking to ELTA Sports after the game, Cheng said his priority was simply getting on base. "I noticed the third baseman was playing deep when I stepped into the box, so I decided to lay down a bunt," he said.

Cheng Tsung-che makes a bunt in the match against the Czech Republic at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday. CNA photo March 7, 2026

Cheng finished the day reaching base four times in five plate appearances, recording one hit and three walks.

Of the 11 Taiwanese batters who saw action, six recorded at least one hit, led by Yu Chang's (張育成) three-hit game. Chang, who was named Pool A MVP in the 2023 WBC, is currently batting a team-high .455 and is tied with Fairchild for the team lead in RBIs with four.

Yu Chang celebrates after scoring a two-run hit for Taiwan in the fourth inning of Saturday's game at the Tokyo Dome. CNA photo March 7, 2026

On the mound, Taiwanese pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts. Starter Zhuang Chen Zhong-ao (莊陳仲敖) fanned four over 2 2/3 innings, while Lin Yu-min (林昱珉) -- currently with the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate -- added three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Since both Zhuang Chen and Lin exceeded the 30-pitch mark, they will be unavailable for Sunday's pivotal clash against South Korea. The 11 a.m. matchup is a "must-win" for Taiwan to keep its hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals alive.

Starter Zhuang Chen Zhong-ao pitches at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday. CNA photo March 7, 2026

Taiwanese pitcher Lin Yu-min. CNA photo March 7, 2026

CNA photo March 7, 2026