12/16/2025 10:04 AM
Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Premier Cho challenges Legislature to launch no-confidence vote

@China Times: Lai, Cho take aim at Han, calling opposition 'autocratic'

@Liberty Times: President Lai urges lawmakers to withdraw 'unconstitutional' bills

@Economic Daily News: Holding US$523 billion AI backlog, Oracle expected to increase orders to Hon Hai, Wistron

@Commercial Times: Premier says he will not countersign revenue allocation amendments

@Taipei Times: Cho not endorsing allocation changes

Enditem/ls

