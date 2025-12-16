Taiwan headline news
Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Premier Cho challenges Legislature to launch no-confidence vote
@China Times: Lai, Cho take aim at Han, calling opposition 'autocratic'
@Liberty Times: President Lai urges lawmakers to withdraw 'unconstitutional' bills
@Economic Daily News: Holding US$523 billion AI backlog, Oracle expected to increase orders to Hon Hai, Wistron
@Commercial Times: Premier says he will not countersign revenue allocation amendments
@Taipei Times: Cho not endorsing allocation changes
