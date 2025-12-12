Motions seeking Lai defense briefing sent to 2nd reading, negotiations

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) Opposition motions requiring President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to take questions from the Legislature on his proposed NT$1.25 trillion special defense budget were sent directly to a second reading and cross-party negotiations on Friday.

The move comes after Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) lawmakers, who together hold a majority in the 113-seat Legislature, twice voted to reject the Cabinet's 2026-2033 spending proposals for major U.S.-linked weapons purchases and joint development programs.

In its motion, the KMT pointed to Lai's remarks on possible Chinese military readiness in 2027 and argued that the eight-year plan could total NT$4.5 trillion with sustainment, squeezing out social and economic spending.

While it supports strengthening national defense, the KMT argued that the Cabinet's plan lacks transparency, includes unproven weapons systems and items without strategic validation, and risks wasteful spending.

The KMT added that the Constitution and the Act on Exercising Legislative Yuan Powers allow lawmakers to invite the president to brief the chamber and take lawmakers' questions.

The TPP's motion, meanwhile, noted that Lai has already budgeted NT$949.5 billion for defense in fiscal 2026 and pledged to raise defense spending to 5 percent of GDP, calling the scale unprecedented and a major shift in fiscal priorities.

It said Lai should honor his campaign pledge to brief lawmakers on national security, cross-strait developments, U.S. arms purchases and defense budget planning before any review of the special budget.

During floor debate, KMT lawmaker Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) said the president must take lawmakers' questions, arguing that a one-way speech would be meaningless.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Puma Shen (沈伯洋) said the opposition motions were politically driven, and asserted that the Constitutional Court had ruled on-the-spot questioning of the president unconstitutional.

Shen said that if the opposition is concerned about waste or budgetary pressure, it should allow the special act to enter committee review so details can be examined.

As party caucuses reached a consensus before Friday's sitting, Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) ruled that both motions would bypass a vote and go straight to a second reading and cross-party negotiations.