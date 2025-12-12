To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

More cosmetic products found to contain banned Sudan dyes: TFDA

Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) on Friday announced 18 additional cosmetic products containing banned Sudan dyes, raising the total number of affected items to 39, including major international brands.

The TDFA also identified four new batches of raw materials containing the prohibited dye, linked to a Singapore-based supplier, which affected at least 12 local manufacturers downstream.

The newly listed products include the U.S.-made NARS Light Reflecting Moisturizer and the Korean-made Atomy Absolute Reset Balm, TFDA Deputy Director-General Wang Te-yuan (王德原) told reporters.

The NARS product was voluntarily submitted for testing, and all 310 units have already been recalled, he explained.

The Atomy balm was flagged during expanded inspections of imported cosmetics, and authorities have recalled 1,208 units so far.

The four raw material batches came from domestic importer Eho Co.; three were found during ongoing inspections of downstream manufacturers, while one was voluntarily reported by a local supplier.

The case began in late October when TFDA intercepted Chinese-made cosmetics suspected of containing Sudan dyes, and investigations traced the materials to the Singapore supplier, prompting notifications to local manufacturers and importers on Nov. 4.

Under Taiwan's Cosmetic Hygiene and Safety Act, using banned dyes can result in fines ranging from NT$20,000 (US$638) to NT$5 million.