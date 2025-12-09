Distillery that generates biogas from fermentation residue recognized

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) The Ministry of Environment (MOENV) on Tuesday recognized Pingtung Distillery for its sustainability initiatives and outreach, which include using biogas derived from alcohol production to generate electricity.

In a press release, the MOENV's National Environmental Research Academy said it had certified state-run Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp.'s (TTL) Pingtung Distillery as an "environmental education facility."

The 102-year-old distillery, which is southern Taiwan's largest producer of Red Label Rice Wine (紅標米酒), offers tours and classes that transform its energy-saving technologies, waste reduction and water-recycling systems into "visible and practical teaching content" for the public, the ministry said.

The facility's sustainable practices include using biogas derived from alcohol production to generate electricity, with 20.7 kilograms of distillery stillage (the liquid and solid residue left after fermenting grains) producing 1 kilowatt-hour of power, the statement said.

While the ministry did not provide details, such systems often involve breaking down stillage in the absence of oxygen to produce methane-rich biogas.

Meanwhile, the distillery also recycles approximately 90 percent of its glass bottles, reusing them five times each, and uses distillery waste to produce 68 metric tons of organic fertilizer annually, the statement said.

The National Environmental Research Academy awards "environmental education facility" certification to venues that are sustainable in their operations and hold courses or activities to educate the public about environmental protection.

As of early 2025, 273 venues, including museums, leisure farms, and national parks, had received certification.