Man arrested for ax attack against police officer detained

Taipei, Dec. 7 (CNA) A man who attacked a female police officer with an ax on Saturday night in Tainan was ordered detained Sunday after the Tainan District Court approved a request from prosecutors.

The court ruling stated that the man, surnamed Lin (林), had been carrying an ax -- a dangerous item that could cause bodily harm -- and had previously assaulted others and obstructed authorities multiple times.

He therefore posed a high risk of repeated offenses, providing sufficient grounds for his detention, the court ruled.

The ruling can be appealed.

Lin attacked the officer, surnamed Huang (黃), after he received a parking violation notice, according to the Tainan City Police Department's First Precinct.

He was immediately subdued by other officers, arrested and transferred to prosecutors on suspicion of attempted murder and obstruction of official duties, police said.

The injured officer sustained lacerations to both of her arms and her back, but her condition was stable, police said earlier Sunday.

The court noted that Lin confessed to aggravated obstruction of official duties and the intent to cause harm during questioning, but denied the intent to kill.

Evidence including the ax and surveillance footage, as well as Lin's attack of Huang's important body parts justified the prosecutors' contention that Lin indirectly intended to murder Huang, the court said.