Tainan police officer hurt in axe attack over parking ticket

Tainan, Jan. 7 (CNA) A female police officer in Tainan was injured in an axe attack Saturday night while ticketing an illegally parked vehicle in the city's East District, with the attacker arrested at the scene, police said.

The officer, surnamed Huang (黃), sustained lacerations to both arms and her back but was not in life-threatening condition after being taken to a hospital. Police said her bulletproof vest helped prevent more serious injuries.

A man surnamed Lin (林) attacked the officer after returning to his illegally parked car, which was still running, and receiving a parking violation notice, according to the Tainan City Police Department's First Precinct.

Precinct Director Chang Chen-kuo (章振國) told CNA Sunday that officers from Degao Police Station were called to Chongde Road at around 8 p.m. to handle a report of a car illegally parked with its engine running.

After the ticket was issued to the vehicle, Lin allegedly struck one of the officers from behind with a weapon as she was preparing to leave.

Other officers immediately subdued Lin, who was arrested on the spot and transferred to the Tainan District Prosecutors Office on suspicion of attempted murder and obstruction of official duties, according to Chang.

Police said the suspect had earlier been cited for illegal parking at the same location and allegedly became enraged after receiving a second ticket within the same month, believing he was being targeted.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said in a Facebook post that public authority must not be challenged and pledged city government support for the injured officer.

Tainan's police chief Lin Kuo-ching (林國清) also expressed concern and sent personnel to visit the officer.

Police said the injured officer, a graduate of Central Police University with more than 10 years of service, remains in stable condition.