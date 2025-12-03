Taiwan headline news
12/03/2025 10:36 AM
Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: CPC offices searched over allegations of inflating Third LNG Terminal construction budget by NT$10 billion
@China Times: Prosecutors search CPC in Third LNG Terminal scandal
@Liberty Times: Peace comes through strength, not agreements: President
@Economic Daily News: Nvidia sparking revolution in self-driving vehicles
@Commercial Times: Quarterly meeting of state-owned bank heads to focus on housing market
@Taipei Times: Peace pact cannot guarantee peace: Lai
AIDC partners with Vantor to sharpen drone positioning12/03/2025 06:01 PM
Taiwanese accounts unaffected in Coupang's recent data leak: MODA12/03/2025 05:49 PM
Gov't urges S. Korea to correct Taiwan's designation in e-arrival system12/03/2025 05:00 PM
MOENV traces Keelung water pollution to bus contractor amid probe12/03/2025 04:40 PM
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market12/03/2025 04:13 PM