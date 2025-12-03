Focus Taiwan App
12/03/2025 10:36 AM
Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: CPC offices searched over allegations of inflating Third LNG Terminal construction budget by NT$10 billion

@China Times: Prosecutors search CPC in Third LNG Terminal scandal

@Liberty Times: Peace comes through strength, not agreements: President

@Economic Daily News: Nvidia sparking revolution in self-driving vehicles

@Commercial Times: Quarterly meeting of state-owned bank heads to focus on housing market

@Taipei Times: Peace pact cannot guarantee peace: Lai

